GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after he was hit by a steel door during the storms Saturday night, firefighters say.

Around 10 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to Sandy Point Beach House restaurant on Ottawa Avenue between Newberry and Mason streets in Grand Rapids. When first responders arrived, they found a man passed out on the floor with what officials said was a “traumatic injury.”

Lt. Bill Smith of GRFD said a big, hinged door on a shipping container in the exterior bar area of the restaurant hit the man during the stormy weather.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not released his name. They say it is still unclear whether this man was an employee, customer or someone passing through.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of the man’s death.