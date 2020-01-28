Group clears 1st steps for anti-discrimination ballot drive

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A group organizing a Michigan ballot drive to protect LGBT people from discrimination says it will begin collecting signatures after state election officials approved the format and wording of the petition.

The Fair and Equal Michigan campaign secured the optional approvals from the Board of State Canvassers Tuesday. It has until late May to gather about 340,000 valid signatures to put the initiative before the Republican-led Legislature. If lawmakers didn’t approve the bill, it would go on the November ballot.

The proposal would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Rain gardens help clean the Great Lakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain gardens help clean the Great Lakes"

Homelessness count in Marquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homelessness count in Marquette"

Counterfeit money in Marquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counterfeit money in Marquette"

UP200: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part Two"

UP200: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming"