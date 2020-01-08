Group proposes Marquette County to become “2nd Amendment Sanctuary”

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties group brought forth a resolution to the Marquette County Commission Tuesday night in regards to declaring the county to be a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Their goal is to make sure the county commission will defend their constitutional rights.

Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties group tells Local 3 that they want to make sure that their local lawmakers will uphold the constitution if the state or the country changes its laws when it comes to the right to bear arms.

Mark Esterline, a member of the Facebook group, said they aren’t asking for action, but a guarantee.

“We have the right to keep arms, and that is given to us by the constitution not only of the United States but also of Michigan. That’s all we are asking for. We’re not asking anyone to step out of their way and do anything other than what they already committed themselves to,” said Esterline.

According to Esterline, commissioners were able to ask questions in regard to the resolution and will revisit the idea at a future meeting.

“I expect them to uphold their oath. This should be a unanimous decision on their part,” said Bob Fassbender, president of Citizens United for Freedom and Firearms (CUFF).

This resolution follows after Virginia Beach, VA passed a similar “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution.

According to CBS, “under the resolution, the [Virginia Beach] city government will not use its resources to prosecute anti-gun laws, even though any state laws limiting gun use would supersede the local government’s authority.”

Local 3 has reached out to the Marquette County Board of Commissioners and waiting for a statement.