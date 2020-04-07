Group requests tablet, iPod donations for senior citizens to keep them connected to their loved ones

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – For seniors living in nursing homes or assisted livings during the pandemic, many are unable to see their family members.

However, a new Facebook group is trying to collect and donate technology for these seniors so they can stay connected with their loved ones.

Anna Dravland, the founder of Spread Goodness Day, has started this effort called “Tablets and iPads for UP Senior Centers.” Dravland said she has spoken with many assisted living facilities in Marquette County who has a need for technology for its residents.

“Well, we are just asking people if they have an old tablet or iPad or if you want to go buy a new one. Some people are buying new ones for the nursing home centers,” said Dravland. “It would really help them stay connected and be able to stay engaged with their families. They can’t really do any activities or have visitors. There are COVID cases being confirmed. It’s just so important and valuable for us to give them access to their families.”

Facilities requesting donations are Brookridge Heights, DJ Jacobetti Center for Veterans, Mill Creek Senior Living Community, Norlite Nursing Center, and Eastwood Nursing Center.

There are specific cleaning instructions before sending donations:

1. Clear off your info & data

2. Sanitize thoroughly with minimum 50% alcohol or bleach sanitizer wipes.

3. Package minimally.

If you are interested in donating tablets, iPods, iPads, or MP3 players to a senior citizen center in Marquette County, you can contact Anna Dravland at spreadgoodnessday@gmail.com or call 906-362-1689.