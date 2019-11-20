Grow & Lead Community and Youth Development gears up for Giving Tuesday with #give906 campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Grow & Lead Community and Youth Development is reaching out to nonprofits from across the region to coordinate an Upper Peninsula wide #GivingTuesday campaign.

The #give906 campaign was developed in 2018 by a committee of local nonprofits that participate in #GivingTuesday, with the goal of encouraging residents of the U.P. and those who hold the U.P. close to their heart to consider giving to an organization in the 906 area code.

Today, November 20 is the last day for non profits to register.

Amy Quinn, CEO of Grow & Lead spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

