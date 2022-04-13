GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department will release video this afternoon that shows an officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya.

The video will be released during a press conference at 3 p.m. That press conference will stream on the city’s YouTube channel and on woodtv.com, and air on WOOD TV8.

GRPD says there a total of nine video files, including from a dashboard camera, body camera video, home surveillance system and cellphone. It’s going to include graphic images and strong language, the police chief warned. While some images are being blurred, he said, none of what happened has been edited out.

However, News 8 will not air the moment of death and due to federal guidelines must mute some audio to avoid airing profanity. You can watch the press conference without those restrictions on the city’s YouTube channel. The links to the videos will also be available on woodtv.com after they are released.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom will start the press conference by providing context about what happened and an update on the investigation into the shooting.

The shooting happened the morning of April 4 on Nelson Avenue near Griggs Street on the city’s Southeast side. GRPD previously said Lyoya, 26, tried to run away from an officer because he was worried about being arrested, after which there was a “lengthy fight.” Lyoya was shot and killed.

“The video release … will ensure that the integrity of the investigation, in the interests of justice and accountability, will be protected,” Winstrom said in a Tuesday statement. “I thank the public for their patience and understanding while waiting for the release of the video.”

In a statement released to News 8 Wednesday morning, Lyoya’s family called for the community to avoid protests for the time being.

“No protests at this time. We don’t want violence out there. We want to avoid any violence.” Lyoya family

In a statement early Wednesday afternoon, Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle said that he conducted Lyoya’s autopsy April 4 but the report was not yet available to the public. The medical examiner is awaiting toxicology and tissue test results. Cohle said those results can take 60 days, though he has asked for a rush. Even once those results are back, the full autopsy report won’t be released until after the police investigation is finished.

“This is the standard operating procedure to ensure the integrity of the investigative process,” Cohle stated.

He added that his office is still holding Lyoya’s body pending instructions from the family on whether to release it to a funeral home or an independent agency if the family requests its own autopsy.

“My office understands that the families we work with are grieving,” Cohle’s statement said. “We strive to ensure every family is treated with dignity and respect and is supported with compassion and honest information to help them make appropriate arrangements. I have personally spoken with Mr. Lyoya’s father (via interpreter), and my office stands ready to assist him with the release of his son’s body when the family has reached a decision on the arrangements.”

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure anytime a local officer uses deadly force. The agency said Monday it hopes to get its investigation to the Kent County prosecutor by the end of the week, though that’s not set in stone. The prosecutor does not expect to reach a decision about whether the officer was justified in his use of force or whether charges are appropriate this week.

The officer’s name has not been released.