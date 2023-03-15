LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords joined advocates and lawmakers for a rally at the Michigan Capitol Wednesday to demand action on gun safety.

The rally was in support of an 11-bill gun safety package moving through the Michigan Legislature. Speakers at the rally included Giffords, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, and Michigan Senate Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids.

It came more than one month after the Feb. 13 deadly shooting on Michigan State University’s campus. Three students were killed in the shooting: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. Five other students were injured.

Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011 and has since become a strong advocate for gun safety laws, told the crowd to never give up hope.

“We are up for the challenge. My own recovery has taken years. Many, many people have helped me along the way and I’ve learned so much. I learned when people care for each other and work together, progress is possible. The world is possible. But change does not happen overnight. I can’t do it alone. Join me, let’s move ahead together, amen!” Giffords said.

Whitmer was one of the first to speak at the event.

“The good news is we do not have to live like this and we will not live like this anymore,” said Whitmer. “That’s why we are here today. Of course, we can and we will take action. We know that every person has the right and the freedom to feel safe in their place of worship, in their place of education, in their neighborhood, in their workplace, in their community. That is a freedom we must fight for.”

Brinks expressed her anger, especially at the Republicans who had run the state Legislature for decades before Democrats won the majority in both chambers in November.

“I have had enough. I’ve really, really had enough of the leaders who had this job before me, yet refused to take action to protect our kids. For too long, the people who had my job leading this legislature were not willing to do anything about gun violence,” Brinks said.

She promised that Democrats would pass the 11-bill gun safety package and get it to Whitmer’s desk. Whitmer has said she would sign the bills.

“I also know that one bill, or even 11 bills is not going to be the entire solution. While the opposition will use that as an excuse to do nothing, we are using that as fuel to start taking steps right now. We know that if these bills prevent one tragic situation or save one life it will be worth it,” Brinks said.

A group of protesters tried to talk over speakers with bullhorns and sirens. They held signs that read, “I plead the Second.”

Slotkin said she grew up with guns and served in Iraq where she carried guns.

Referencing the group of protesters, she said, “(Michigan is) going to be a place that demonstrates that what’s happening over there is the death knell of a movement that has no care and consideration for our children. And we are going to tell the world that as a state where many of us grow up hunting … we can protect our children and our Second Amendment rights, there’s no damn hypocrisy there.”