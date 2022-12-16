FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For many years, tech giant Google has collected data on the most common worldwide searches through its popular search engine, showcasing the data in its Year in Search website.

Now for the first time, the company is giving some insight into what is popular in different regions of the country with a tool called Local Year in Search 2022. The new site includes information like trending recipes, animals, and ‘near me’ searches.

The only city in the Upper Peninsula to have its own ‘area’ designation is Marquette. Our own testing of various zip codes found that most of the UP is classified in the ‘Marquette, MI area‘.

This area seemingly includes much of the western and central UP, extending from Marquette southward to Escanaba and Iron Mountain, eastward to Manistique and Seney, as well as westward to Ontonagon and up into the Keweenaw Peninsula.

East of Seney on M-28 and a little ways past Manistique along US-2, the eastern UP is lumped in with Google’s ‘Traverse City, MI area‘.

Meanwhile in the UP’s west end, towns like Watersmeet, Bergland, and everything further west are included in Google’s ‘Duluth, MN area‘.

As the only UP-specific location represented, here’s a look at some of the top trending searches in the ‘Marquette, MI area’ of the UP in 2022 according to Google:

Music: Not too surprisingly, the area’s most-searched music genre was country.

Recipe: In the mood for a breakfast treat? The area’s top trending recipe were searches for a blueberry muffin recipe.

Animal: This one seems to be the biggest surprise on the list. Not moose, wolf, or even deer, the area’s top trending animal this year was the catahoula leopard dog, according to Google. You can read more about the breed here.

‘Near me’ searches: Finally, the area’s top ten trending searches for businesses ‘near me’ was as follows:

propane prices near me truck driving jobs near me divorce lawyers near me hibachi near me well drilling near me seamstress near me diesel prices near me powder coating near me gun shops near me gas prices near me

According to Google, the Marquette area was the only location in the United States to have ‘hibachi‘ in its top trending ‘near me’ searches.

Meanwhile, Marquette joins Scranton, PA as the only two areas featuring ‘seamstress‘ in its top ‘near me’ searches.

For those living in zip codes outside Google’s ‘Marquette, MI area’, you can check out the ‘Duluth, MN area‘ and ‘Traverse City area‘.

You can search for any area here.