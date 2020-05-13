Gun stolen in 1978 recovered after man arrested for felony assault

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — One man was injured and another arrested after a felony assault incident.

According to the Michigan State Police-St. Ignace Post, in happened in Marquette Township in Mackinac County.

A 72-year-old man stopped to check on what he thought was a suspicious vehicle parked in the yard of an unoccupied residence. The vehicle was actually owned by the 75-year-old owner of that property.

The 75-year-old man saw the other man leave and followed him. Down the road, the 75-year-old pointed a pistol at the other man.

The 72-year-old victim reached into his vehicle to get his cell phone and was hit twice in the back of the head with the pistol by the 75-year-old suspect.

Troopers arrested the 75-year-old man. An investigation revealed the suspect didn’t have a valid CPL. Plus, the pistol was stolen from Detroit in 1978.