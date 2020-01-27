GVSU football assistant suspended for Hitler comment

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) – Grand Valley State University has suspended the football team’s offensive coordinator after he told the school newspaper that Adolf Hitler was a great leader.

Morris Berger was quoted as saying he would like to dine with Hitler. He said the Nazi leader had “bad motives,” but whose ability to lead “was second-to-none.” Berger also said he’d like to meet President John F. Kennedy and explorer Christopher Columbus.

The Associated Press was unable to find a phone listing for Berger. An email seeking comment was sent to his university account.