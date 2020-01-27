GVSU football assistant suspended for Hitler comment

News
Posted: / Updated:
Football-Generic_20160512190157-159532

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) – Grand Valley State University has suspended the football team’s offensive coordinator after he told the school newspaper that Adolf Hitler was a great leader.

Morris Berger was quoted as saying he would like to dine with Hitler. He said the Nazi leader had “bad motives,” but whose ability to lead “was second-to-none.” Berger also said he’d like to meet President John F. Kennedy and explorer Christopher Columbus.

The Associated Press was unable to find a phone listing for Berger. An email seeking comment was sent to his university account.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Chain of Love Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chain of Love Fundraiser"

Early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting"

Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Three

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Three"

Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Two"

Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part One"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/26/2020"