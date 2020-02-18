Gwinn Area Community Schools moving forward with new strategic plan

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Area Community Schools had announced the completion of their strategic plan process. The GACS Board of Education adopted a new strategic plan for the school district at their January 2020 meeting.

With a continued focus on moving the district forward, the plan provides an operating framework for the district and school board for decision-making and goal accomplishment. It contains a new mission, vision and belief statements. The plan works through five goal areas, to be reported on at the monthly board meeting.

GACS Superintendent Sandy Petrovich says she’s proud of the forward movement of the district, which started with getting out of a $406,000 deficit in June 2019. Now with a positive fund balance, Petrovich says they can maintain education and programming for students, which would be additionally supported with a sinking fund millage request to pay for repairs, replacement and upgrade of facilities.

On March 10th, voters will be asked to vote yes or no on a 1.5 millage for a period of 4 years for the school district. The amount of the millage and the length of years is less than the 2019 request.