Gwinn community mourns loss of coach Dion Brown

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – In a statement released from Gwinn Area Community Schools on Thursday morning, they confirmed the passing of head football coach, Dion Brown.

In the statement, the school says Brown passed away on Wednesday night.

The statement concluded, “He was big in heart, big in spirit and big on the field. Our condolences to his family and our entire community.”

Funeral plans have not yet been announced.

The community has already started showing signs of support for their beloved coach.