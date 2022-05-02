OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) have announced the arrest of a Gwinn man last week for possession of methamphetamine. On Thursday, April 28 at approximately 1:25 p.m., a trooper with MSP Gaylord Post stopped a 2021 Nissan with an expired Illinois registration on north bound I-75 near MM-279 in Bagley township.

Jason Carr of Gwinn was found by the trooper to be driving without a valid driver’s license. A Green Bay, Wisconsin man was a passenger in the vehicle and told the trooper the vehicle was rented by his girlfriend, but was unable to provide a rental contract. The men told MSP they had driven to Grand Rapids to drop another person off and were traveling back north.

MSP says an MSP K9 was called to the scene and hit on the vehicle. Troopers discovered a digital scale, a straw, glass pipe, butane lighter, and a tin containing a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

MSP says Carr was placed under arrest and lodged in the Otsego County Jail. He was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count Possession Methamphetamine. He was given a $10,000 PR bond.