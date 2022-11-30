GWINN, Mich (WJMN)-Gwinn Area Public Schools held a town meeting this evening asking the public to weigh in on which direction the school district should go. The district faces many challenges, including declining enrollment, aging infrastructure, and whether to consolidate some grades into one or two buildings. On hand to listen to the concerns of parents was Gwinn Area Community Schools Superintendent, Brandon Bruce. He says this process is just beginning and this meeting will be the first of many seeking public comment on the future of Gwinn Schools

“So I just want an opportunity to hear from the community, you know. Bruce said. “Try to get some input, so we can start putting a plan together and move forward. Obviously, this is a community commitment. We’re just going to go to the voters. So we want to make sure that people are involved and have an opportunity to be a part of the decision.”

Bruce went on to say that he plans at least one more town hall meeting before the Christmas break and several more after the new year.