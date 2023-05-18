GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gwinn Area School District held an informational town hall meeting Thursday evening at The Gwinn High School. The purpose of the meeting was to solicit feedback and answer questions about the proposed plan to consolidate all grades and classes into one campus. The main argument for one community, one school is that it would save money in the long run, as construction of a newer, larger facility on the grounds of the current High School would be roughly the same cost as repairs to its 3 current, aging buildings. Under the plan, Students from kindergarten to 12th grade would occupy one campus, yet have separate areas for elementary, middle, and high school students. Gwinn School’s Steering Committee member Leesa Misterly sees the plan as a win for everybody.

“Getting everybody into one campus allows all these kids to be one community and in one school together which also then allows us to offer different opportunities because they’re all together they can the teachers can all work together their services that are in all these schools that people have to drive to the other schools in order to accommodate these students there are various activities that can all be coordinated the kids will be separated as far as older kids and younger kids but the younger kids will all be together in one place and be able to all learn together additionally there’ll be a whole lot more security and safety for all of them in the new building.” Said Misterly.

Misterly went on to say that this proposal is in its very infancy and no definitive plans have been made. There will be another town hall meeting on June 1st at The K.I. Sawyer Elementary School.