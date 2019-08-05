Gwinn Schools Millage increase on Tuesdays voting ballot

GWINN — On Tuesday, voters in the Gwinn area will be asked once again to consider a sinking fund tax levy to help the Community School District.

The sinking fund sets aside money to make repairs, upgrades, and replacements.

Gwinn Schools Superintendent Sandra Petrovich says many of the repairs identified directly impact student instruction and safety.

“What the community is voting for is the future of the Gwinn Schools because we are not talking necessarily about a specific project, we are talking about many projects. And so the benefit to the students is truly the existence of the school district for not just tomorrow, but for years to come,” said Sandra Petrovich, Superintendent, Gwinn Area Community Schools.

Without the sinking fund, Petrovich says the general fund would have to support facility costs leaving less money to support teachers, programs, textbooks, buses, and other instructional needs.

Parents like Denise Carter believe that the time to act for this change is now.

“Well there is a big difference between wants and needs and this isn’t something the district wants. This is something that needs to be passed. We need this money. We need to make repairs. We need to fix this stuff in order to have a safe district and to keep our kids here and to make our community better,” said Denise Carter, Parent of 3 Gwinn Area Students

According to the schools sinking fund website, The fund will cost a Gwinn resident $1.75 for each $1,000 of taxable value on their home, which would equal 48 cents a day, providing an estimated revenue of $509,673 per year for 10 years.

This same millage increase failed during the May election. It will be up to you, the voters, to decide on Tuesday.

For more information on the Gwinn Area Community Schools 2019 Sinking Fund, click here.