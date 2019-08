GWINN — The Gwinn Area Schools sinking fund has, once again, failed. The unofficial final results were 614 ‘yes’ votes to 778 ‘no’ votes.

The sinking fund was also on the previous May election where it also failed.

The money would have been used for updates, repairs, and security at the school.

Local 3 spoke with Gwinn School Superintendent, Sandra Petrovich, prior to the election. Click here for that story.