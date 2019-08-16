Gwinn Teen Clinic offers affordable healthcare for kids

GWINN — It’s almost back to school time for some U.P. schools, including Gwinn schools. The Gwinn Teen Clinic is housed in Gwinn High School and is already seeing patients ahead of the start of school

The clinic is run by the Marquette County Health Department and offers a wide range of services, just like any other health clinic. Due to grant funding, the clinic is able to provide services on a sliding pay scale regardless of health insurance coverage.

“We actually offer acute care visits, so kids just not feeling good, they have a sore throat. We are able to test for strep throat, we test for mono, we test for influenza, we test for urinary tract infections. We manage minor illnesses and injuries here. We also do preventative care,” explains Autumn Trudeau, Nurse Practioner and Director of the Gwinn Teen Clinic.

Mental health counseling is also offered, again regardless of health insurance coverage. Free sports physicals are also offered year-round.

Because the clinic is located in Gwinn High School, students at the school are able to schedule doctor’s appointments during the day without needing to leave the building.

The clinic is available for anyone between the ages of 5 to 21 who live in Gwinn or within 25 miles of Gwinn. No one is turned away because of inability to pay.

The Gwinn Teen Clinic is open Monday through Friday.

For full hours and more information, click here.