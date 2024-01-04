HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) — With the holidays behind us, many non-profits see a decrease in donations, both in goods and monetary donations.

Non-profits also see a decrease in the number of volunteers needed for their individual missions. Habitat for Humanity is no different. One of the main fundraising efforts for Habitat in Marquette County is through their Re-Store. All of the proceeds from the Re-Store goes to funding their overall mission, which is to provide safe and affordable housing for low-income families in the Central UP. Re-Store Director Bob Howe explains.

“Each county is an affiliate. So, we’re at Marquette County Habitat for Humanity and our service areas. Marquette County so the mission for Marquette County is to build decent simple, affordable homes and help get rid of substandard housing in Marquette County. They also have a repairs program that helps keep people in their houses, which is really kind of a good program that doesn’t net for about four years. And we also have a ramp program. So, say something like yourself needed a temporary or permanent ramp, they would come out and provide that. Yeah. So, all the funds that are generated here to the store, go to the local affiliate. No, but 95% of the items in the store are donated by the community,” said Howe.

Their latest fundraiser turns aluminum cans into cash for their mission. Simply bring your cans to the Re-Store in Harvey where they will be collected and redeemed for cash. The Re-Store also wants your sales receipts from any of Tadych’s Marketplace Foods locations. Those receipts will be counted, and a portion of those receipts will be given back to Habitat.

The inventory at the Re-Store varies from day to day, you’ll never know what you’ll find when browsing the aisles. From construction materials to furniture, the Re-Store has something for everyone. They even refurbish any donations in need of repair.

For more information on Habitat, and how to donate or volunteer, please visit their website mqthabitat.org