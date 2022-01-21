MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand is holding its second annual Snow Sculpture Contest running now through February 14 at 12 p.m. The cost to register is $25 and is open to anyone in Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand’s service area of Alger, Luce, Schoolcraft, and West Mackinac counties. Registration is based on a per-sculpture basis, allowing teams of multiple people to work on a sculpture. The contest is open to individuals, families, school groups, businesses, and other organizations.

“It was an idea developed by our resource development committee last year and they did a great job with it, so we decided to try it again this year correcting a few things,” said Ann MacGregor, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand. “Mother Nature wasn’t real cooperative last year so we’re expanding it and running it for a longer period this time.”

Following the submission deadline, voting boards featuring photos of each sculpture will be placed at Jack’s Fresh Market and Zephyr Gas Station in Manistique from 12 p.m. on February 14 to 12 p.m. on February 28. Voting for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be conducted by placing money in a corresponding bucket below the photo of each sculpture. A People’s Choice Award will also be given out based on which sculpture photo receives the most likes on the Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand Facebook page.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place is $100, $75, and $50, respectively, while the People’s Choice winner will receive a gift basket. All other funds received through submissions to the contest will be used towards Habitat for Humanity’s work in the community.

“We are recently finishing up a home for a family who will be moving in next week and this summer we’ll be doing home repairs, exterior home repairs for people in our service area,” MacGregor said. “And the funds from the snow sculpture contest will be used for those home repair projects, so all of the money that we receive is going for a good cause and staying in our communities.”

To register, fill out the form available both on the Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand’s Facebook page or visit their office at 401 Deer Street in Manistique. The full list of rules for the contest is available here. If you have any questions regarding the contest, you can call Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand at (906) 341-7437.