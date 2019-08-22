HaborFest is back in Marquette

MARQUETTE — It’s that time of year again, HarborFest is back in Marquette for its 36th year starting Friday.

Set up has begun for HaborFest held at the Lower Harbor in Marquette.

The festival will feature a variety of different foods, activities, and live music.

The Marquette West Rotary Club, who hosts the event every year, gives all of the proceeds to a variety of different charities throughout Marquette.

Lucy Grove, the President of the Marquette West Rotary Club says, ” It means a lot to us to be able to continue to give back to our community. All of us live and work here in Marquette County and to be able to put out an event that benefits so many wonderful organizations really is what we’re all about. ”

The event kicks off Friday, August 23 at noon and runs through Saturday, August 24.