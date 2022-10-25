With Halloween almost upon us, it’s time to think about how to keep your kids safe while trick or treating. Captain Jim Finkbeiner of The Marquette City Police Department has some commonsense suggestions that will make this Halloween safe for everyone.

“You know when you’re out trick or treating with kids, first of all, have adults with you and go in groups of kids. Going out by yourself is never a good idea. You’re just a lot better off in a group of kids, especially with an adult just kind of chaperoning the whole thing. And kids should be you know, when you’re going into the neighborhoods or even in a downtown area. Make sure that you’re crossing at the intersections make sure you’re crossing at the corners, don’t run out between cars. And with adults there a lot of times it’s a little easier to keep track of of the kids that way to make sure that the kids can see well whether it’s a mask or or something else that may be covering their head. Make sure that they can see well, a lot of people will carry flashlights or even glow sticks. They’re very, you know, inexpensive and you can just, and they’ll last for hours. You can either attach it to them or just carry with you, so that’s a good way also to be very visible”

Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority will be doing their part as well. DDA’s Michael Bradford says that this Saturday from 4-7pm, the 100 and 200 block of Washington street will be closed to traffic, so that downtown merchants can hand out candy to kids without the fear of dodging traffic.

“This is the first time we’re finally closed down the streets and so far it’s been received very well, both from the police the city and the businesses because they agree to that with children. It’s scary to see them just running into the streets so good to have no traffic.”

Although there have been no recent incidents involving tampering with candy, Capt. Finkbeiner suggests parents keep an eye on what kids are bringing home.

“Any of the candy that the kids get. Make sure that parents check that candy over beforehand before the kids start to eat it and a good just a good practice you know, not to enter any stranger’s home when you’re out trick or treating. Don’t take homemade candy or anything that’s unwrapped. I would just discard that just to be safe.”

With Covid 19 waning, there will be more kids out this Halloween, Finkbeiner is asking motorists to be aware of children when driving through residential areas.

“Make sure that you kind of slow down in those areas. Expect the unexpected with the kids out doing some trick or treating. You know that they do make mistakes they may run out between cars if you’re slowing down, you have a better chance of making sure that nobody gets hurt”