HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Hancock has been participating in Make a Difference Day for the last decade. This year, the day falls on Saturday, October 22. It has added meaning for the community.

Deborah Mann who was the DDA Coordinator, passed away in August. She was responsible for organizing efforts for Making a Difference Day each year.

“It’s so important because Deb was the glue that held the volunteers and these types of events together. To honor her in this way shows that she made a difference,” said City Manager, Mary Babcock.

Stations around Hancock have a cup full of stickers with the phrase, “I made a difference today.” The idea is to wear the stickers proudly and inspire others to acts of kindness.

“We’re looking at people who want to do something to make a difference in other people’s lives. It doesn’t have to be a formal event. It’s just a matter of doing something, sending it to a friend, posting a picture on social media showing you’ve done something and now it’s their turn to do something for somebody,” said Babcock.

In honor of the late Deb Mann, volunteers are asked to take pictures and either send them to friends or post on social media with the phrase, “You’ve been Debbed.”

“My biggest memory of her getting ready for this event would be when a new group would engage.” Babcock continued, “She would just come in so excited and say, “We’re making a difference. This is making a difference for everybody.” When she could see others excited, it gave her even more energy to push it along further.”

Eight sites have been selected around the city for organized service. Those looking to volunteer should be at Hancock City Hall by 9 a.m. Saturday.