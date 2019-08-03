Hancock library orientation

HANCOCK — Join Library Director Dillon Geshel on Monday August 5 and Monday, August 11 at 6 p.m. to learn what the Hancock School Public Library has to offer, including print and digital materials, upcoming resources for checkout, and future plans for the library.

Participants will also have a chance to sign-up for a Hancock School Public Library card.

Since last November, the Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) has been managing the Hancock School Public Library. PLDL staffs the library and provides books and other materials, access to library databases, interlibrary loans that enable patrons to borrow books from other libraries, and public programming.

All library events are free and everyone is welcome. For more information on the program, please call the library at 906-487-5925 x8005.