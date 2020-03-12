Hancock man arrested after picking up package at post office containing meth

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 56-year-old man from Hancock after he picked up a package containing methamphetamine at the Chassell Post Office.

Detectives developed information about methamphetamine being shipped to the post office box. The package containing two ounces of crystal meth was intercepted.

On Wednesday, UPSET detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s vehicle and home in Hancock after he picked up the package. Detectives found drug packaging, a scale, and electronics involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County Jail on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office and his name will not be released until after his arraignment in 97th District Court.

