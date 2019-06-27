Hancock man arrested for possession Of child sexually abusive material

HANCOCK — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is announcing the arrest of Michael Frederick Schreiber, 34, of Hancock following an investigation into his online activity.

The investigation revealed Schreiber had been downloading and distributing child sexually abusive material at his residence since October 2018. ICAC worked closely with officers from Michigan Tech University, the Houghton County Sheriff Department and the Hancock City Police Department.

Schreiber was arrested June 18 and charged with:

one count of child sexually abusive activity

three counts of child sexually abusive material – possession

three counts of computers – using to commit a crime

one count of surveilling unclothed person

He was arraigned June 19 and bond was been set at $20,000 cash/surety.

Each count of child sexually abusive activity carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and or a $100,000.00 fine.

Each count of possession of child sexually abusive material carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or $10,000 fine.

Each count of using a computer to commit a crime carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or $5,000 fine.

The count of surveilling an unclothed person carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and or a $2,000.00 fine.

The MSP CCU encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.