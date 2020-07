HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Hancock Police Department is trying to locate Donald Moore, who is wanted for felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident last week.

The victim stated Moore pulled a handgun from his waistband and put it to her forehead, striking her in the forehead with the barrel.

Police believe Moore may be armed.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Moore, please contact your local police agency or the Hancock Police Department at (906) 482-3102.