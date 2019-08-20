MARQUETTE — The 6th annual Hands-On! Art and History day camp is back.

The camp is a collaboration between the Marquette Regional History Center and Liberty Children’s Art Project that focuses on local history and multi-media art-making.

Children ages 8 to 12 will get a chance to use the History Center’s Changing Hands: a Heritage Crafts Exhibit as inspiration for their art projects.

Caleb Rayhorn, a camp attendee says, ” I’m looking forward to having all the different kind of pictures were making and books because they are super cool.”

Betsy Rutz, Marquette Regional History Center Museum Educator says, “For the kids, I think it means a special rare look, they get to be one of a small group looking into the back rooms of the museum, but also really getting their questions answered in a unique way.”

If this seems like something your child may be interested in, you can sign up for the day camp by calling the Marquette Regional History Center at (906) 226- 3571.

The Art and History day camp cost $50 for the week, or $45 for Museum Members. There is also a $10 Discount for additional siblings.