Hannahville Indian Community Tribal Council approves $30 million Island Resort and Casino expansion

Hannahville Indian Community Tribal Council approves a $30 million expansion on the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, MI. Photo Courtesy: Ritsch Venture Group LLC.

HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) -A $30 million expansion of the Island Resort and Casino has been approved by the Hannaville Indian Community Tribal Council.

Due to high customer demand, the expansion will include over 100 hotel rooms. The addition is to be connected to the south end of the current eleven-story Palm Tower complete with three guest elevators and lobby. A high end dining venue as well as convention space are planned for the top floor. The expansion also includes a pool with water park features for kids and young adults under 18.

Iron Mountain, MI firm, Gundlach Champion, was chosen to oversee the construction management of the project.

Engineering, design and bidding will be ongoing through spring of this year. Construction is scheduled to begin in June with expected completion during the 2021 calendar year.