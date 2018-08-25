HarborFest 2018 in Marquette

Follow @WJMN_Local3

HarborFest 2018 kicked off Friday in Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

It continues tomorrow with music, food, wine and activities for the kids.

Plus, there will be a classic car and motorcycle show and a fishing tournament.

The money raised will help the Marquette West Rotary with its mission.

Amanda Filizetti is the Marquette West Rotary President. She says, “The last few years we’ve raised over $35,000 each year and that money goes right back into the community. It goes to help about 45 local organizations.”

