HarborFest sets up for another year of fun, food, and music

MARQUETTE — ” The HarborFest originally started almost 40 years ago as a seafood fest, and all of the seafood was shipped in. Now, seafood is easier to get, so we’ve kind of changed from a food-centered festival to a music-centered festival, ” says Pam Christensen, a HarborFest co-chair.

But the process to set up for this event is not easy.

” The actual work for setting up and getting ready for the festival takes place during this week. So, Monday and Tuesday the tents start going up, Wednesday night, all the Marquette West Rotarties come down and get things set up, ” continues Christensen.

This festival for many signifies the end of summer.

Christensen says, ” One of the things people say about HarborFest is that it’s sorta a celebration at the end of summer. The Northern students are coming back, they start school Monday, so it’s sorta a homecoming and a celebration for the end of summer. “

HarborFest will feature a variety of different activities on Friday and Saturday.

” We also have some other family-friendly events, Double Trouble DJ’s will be here with their inflatable games. The U.P. Luge Club will be here with a luge demonstration, where kids can actually try out luging. And the Wooden Heritage Canoe Association will be here demonstration and showing off their wooden canoes, ” continues Christensen.