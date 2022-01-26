(WFRV) – Wisconsin and Harley-Davidson go hand in hand, and what better way to look forward to the summer than a new bike.

Harley-Davidson has announced the production of eight new models of motorcycles, all powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson said this latest product line is designed for power and performance, “Each of these new models feature the unrivaled power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117, for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”

New models

Street Glide ST & Road Glide ST

This group of bikes elevates bagger performance and adds style. Not only that, they combine the V-Twin muscle of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain with style and safety. You can learn more about the Harley-Davidson Touring Line here.

Street Glide ST Harley-Davidson

Road Glide ST Harley-Davidson

Low Rider S & Low Rider ST

These two models offer handling performance with the Harley-Davidson® Softail®chassis and Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain. Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design says the customers have inspired them, “We took the iconic Motor Company design from the Eighties and gave it a new identity with a modern echo.” You can learn more about the Low Rider S and Low Rider ST here.

Low Rider S and ST Harley-Davidson

Low Rider S Harley-Davidson

Low Rider ST Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)

Harley-Davidson is offering premium limited-production factory custom models that include: CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, CVO Street Glide, and the CVO Tri Glide.