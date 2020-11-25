Michigan Adoption Day: Families celebrate annual tradition virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Thanksgiving nears, today the Michigan Supreme Court is continuing its heartwarming celebration of Adoption Day.

The Clinton County Probate Court and the Michigan Supreme Court used the holiday most know for showing appreciation to raise awareness about the need to find forever families for children in foster care.

It’s a day Justice Stephen Markman looks forward to every year.

“It’s a very special occasion which untypically for our court…which we typically have winning and losing parties in the courtroom. today there will only be winning parties,” Justice Markman said.

And this holiday season some families have a little extra to be thankful for. Families like the Wier’s.

“It just still brings tears to my eyes. it’s such an emotional event that you can’t put into words that you knew it was real, but they made it legal,” adoptive mother Donna Wier said.

Today they were among 3 families that were honored in Clinton County for opening their hearts and homes to children through adoption.

And even though COVID-19 was the cause for many cancellations this year, the Wier’s still found a way to make two year old, Christopher, a permanent member of their family.

“A lot of hoops and hurdles but you know what so many blessings too through this COVID thing,” Wier said. “A chance to be home and do things and be the family that we wanted to be.”

Wier says although today’s celebration was virtual, the love was still felt.

“No big party was had you know it was different,” she said. “It was a lot different but doesn’t mean in any way the the love wasn’t there and that people didn’t share that with us. we just did it in a lot of different ways.”

To learn more about the adoption process and services, visit Child and Family Charities

