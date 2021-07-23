Potential COVID-19 exposure site in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health, Delta, and Menominee Counties (PHDM) have identified a site of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Attendees of the following event may be at higher risk for exposure:
First Lutheran Church
1212 Minneapolis Ave.
Gladstone, MI 49837
Sunday, July 18, 2021, 10:30 am Worship Service and Fellowship Coffee
PHDM is recommending that anyone who attended the church during the identified time frame above, monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic. Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of exposure. Symptoms may include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
