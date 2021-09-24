Michigan residents who purchased chicken within the last decade may be eligible to receive money from $181 million settlement

A shipment of loose raw chicken was recently seen circling the baggage carousel at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, the TSA revealed on social media. (Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Residents in Michigan and Wisconsin who purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken within the last decade may be eligible to receive some money back.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Cohen Milstein, Sellers & Toll, two successful law firms based in Illinois, announced on September 10, that a $181 million settlement is pending in the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, a class-action lawsuit alleging that certain mass poultry producers across the U.S., “conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken”.

The mass producers being accused of price-fixing chicken products from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2020, include Fieldale, George’s, Mar-Jac, Peco, Pilgrim’s, and Tyson.

According to the lawsuit, these companies have denied all claims being made in this lawsuit, but in order to “avoid the further expense, inconvenience, disruption, and burden of this litigation” they have agreed to settle this class-action lawsuit.

Under the terms of the Settlement Agreements, these parties will pay a total of $181,000,000 to resolve all claims against them and their affiliates. The Court will hold a hearing on December 20, to consider whether to approve the Settlement Agreements.

In the meantime, residents in Wisconsin and Michigan who purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken from these specific poultry producers from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2020, are encouraged to submit a claim and potentially receive some money back.

Chicken marketed as halal, kosher, free-range, or organic is excluded from this lawsuit.

To submit a claim, you can do so online at www.overchargedforchicken.com by December 31, 2022. This deadline may be changed by the Court.