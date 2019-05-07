Follow @WJMN_Local3

A small team, with a big idea is bringing the future to families around the country with bionic arms for kids.

Albert Manero was tinkering with Prosthetics at his kitchen table, when the family of seven-year-old Alex Ping asked for help creating a full bionic arm.

“Each finger can actually do independent motion,” said Manero.

Manero and his fellow engineering students took on the challenge, creating a 3D printed robotic arm for Ping.

Albert Manero, PhD, President, Limbitless Solutions said, “After the first video aired it went all the way around the world. And we started receiving the same information from so many families saying that their child too needed some of that 3D hope.”

The non-profit limbitless solutions was born, providing 3D printed limbs to 20 patients so far at no cost to the families thanks to generous sponsors. Engineers partnered with video designers to develop fun games to train children with their prosthetics. The arms have built-in sensors to move the many hand motors.

Manero said, “The arms are actually controlled when the children flex their muscles.”

That’s not the only reason kids are loving their arms.

Mrudula Peddinti, Branding Director, Limbitless Solutions said, “They want it to be bold, colorful, creative, it changed the conversion before people would come up and ask what’s wrong with you and now they change it to wow that’s such a cool arm where can I get one?”

“That would make more sense if we switched the colors High tech arms that are as every bit as unique as the child they’ve been designed for.

The hardware for each arm costs about one thousand dollars.

Their goal is to provide five thousand bionic arms to children in need by 2020.

Limbitless solutions is partnered with oregon health and science university for a new clinical trial.

Manero Hopes will lead to FDA approval and insurance coverage in the next year or two.

