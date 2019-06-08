Cancer treatments for pets Video

Pet owners know nothing is more heartbreaking than when your precious pet is sick. Now, technology is helping pets live longer lives.

Shawn Hunsberger was surrounded by her true loves on her wedding day her groom Denny, and her Shih Tzu mix Brooklyn.

Hunsberger, Brooklyn's Owner said, "I just fell in love with him instantly."

Then double heartbreak. She lost her husband to heart complications and soon after Brooklyn got sick.

Hunsberger said, "They found this massive mass in his heart."

Stephanie Correa, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology), Medical Director & Founder Animal Cancer Care Clinic said, "Fifty percent of dogs and cats over the age of ten will be diagnosed with cancer."

Cancer treatments for people are now helping our pets.

Stephanie Correa said, "So we can improve quality of life while still effectively prolonging the life of the patient."

The Animal Cancer Care Clinic is using Stereotactic Radiosurgery Technology that pinpoints the tumor sparing healthy tissue.

Correa said, "Direct the beam of radiation therapy at the tumor from all different angles."

Typical radiation can take up to four weeks, but Stereotactic therapy can be delivered over three days.

Doctor Correa said, "Tumors like prostate cancer, brain tumors, lung tumors."

Correa knows what it's like to have a pet with cancer. Her 12-year-old labrador, Speed, had a brain tumor.

Doctor Correa said, "We started the Stereotactic radiation therapy that day."

After three doses, speed was back to his playful self.

Doctor Correa said, "It sort of works overtime to sort of continually shrink that tumor down."

Brooklyn had the same treatment for the tumor on his heart.

Hunsberger said, "I want him around."

Shawn couldn't save her husband's life, but she was able to save Brooklyn's. Months later, the two are still making memories.

Stereotactic radiosurgery can be costly up to 85 hundred dollars for three doses. Pet insurance may cover part of the cost.