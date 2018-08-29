CTE injuries in kids from playing football Video

A new study says kids who play contact football before age 12 suffer problems like CTE years earlier than other kids do.

According to the Concusion Legacy Foundation, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma.

In CTE, a protein called Tau forms clumps that slowly spread throughout the brain, killing brain cells.

Eleven-year-old, Rowen Ball, is a soccer player. It wasn't his first choice.

Jason Ball, Rowen's dad, explains, "When he turned eight or nine, he really really wanted to play full-contact football. Just couldn't let him do that."

Rowen already had two concussions, and his dad didn't want to risk him suffering more.

Rowen says, "I understood most of it, because my dad would explain it a lot to me when I always asked him if I could play. Which was a lot."

In a new study out of Boston, researchers examined the brains of 246 football players, 211 of them had CTE. They found that those who started playing football before age 12 increased their risk of CTE.

Researcher, Michael Alosco, says "that younger age of first exposure appears to increase vulnerability to the effects of CTE and other brain diseases, meaning it influences when cognitive, behavioral, and mood symptoms begin."

Sports Neurologist and Director at the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine, Vernon Williams, warns not to draw conclusions prematurely.

Dr. Williams continues, "I don't ignore this information, but I think it's only a piece of the information, and it needs to be considered in the context of the bigger picture. And in the context of what we don't yet know."

Dr. Williams adds today's players have better helmets and safety measures than players in the study did. Still, Jason doesn't regret keeping Rowen out of contact football.

Jason says, "I love my boys, and I want them to have the same quality of life they have now as they do in their 40s and in their 60s."

Michael Alosco cautions that this is a single study, but kids whose brains are developing shouldn't be hitting their heads repeatedly.

He also says parents should make sure that their kids' coaches are minimizing risk and repeated hits to the head and parents and their kids should know the signs of concussion.