Early detection for Alzheimer's diagnosis

A specially-designed memory test may help predict who develops Alzheimer's disease later in life.

Jean and Kathy Norris-Wilhelm have been together 22 years. Jean started forgetting things, but it took two years of neurological testing to get an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

When asked if she misses the math classroom where she taught for 18 years, Jean says, "I did, but now a lot of it has gone away from me."

A recently-completed study at the University of Arizona showed that what's called an autobiographical memory test may show who's at risk. Neuropsychologist Matt Grilli and his team tested how vividly participants could describe past events.

Matt Grilli, Phd, Dir., Human Memory Lab, University of Arizona, explains, "It relies on a number of regions to be coordinated and to sort of work together."

Grilli tested two groups of cognitively normal people. Those in one group have a gene that increases risk for Alzheimer's and they had a harder time remembering detail.

Grillli continues, "It does tell us that his story of, type of memory testing has promise as a new way of trying to pick up on early signs of Alzheimer's disease."

Kathy, Jean's caregiver, is excited that this inexpensive non-invasive screening could get more people an early diagnosis.

She says, "I think having something like this is critical because the sooner you can get a diagnosis, you can prepare for it."

Not all of the study participants with the genetic risk factor tested poorly, and not everyone with the gene will develop Alzheimer's.

Professor Grilli plans to follow participants in this study and has begun another study that includes measuring participants' brain activity and structure.