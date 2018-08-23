Genetic predisposition to certain cancers Video

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Somaya Ishaq made a life-changing choice so she wouldn't develop ovarian cancer. Now this 'previvor' has another tough decision ahead.

Somaya couldn't put her finger on it, but recently something just wasn't right. To get down to the bottom of it she decided to undergo genetic testing.

She explains, "W wanted to see why I wasn't feeling 100% and I had a gut feeling."

Tests revealed she had a harmful BRCA 2 gene mutation. Her doctor said that meant a higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Ishaq's mother is an ovarian cancer survivor.

Dr. Lisa Abaid, Gynecologic Oncologist, Hoag Hospital, says, "Where genetic testing I think is vital is in women and men who have family histories that would support the possibility of an actual diagnosis that we could act upon."

This wife and mother of two is called a 'previvor,' predisposed to cancer, but hasn't yet had the disease.

Somaya says, "I shed a lot of tears by myself, with my husband, just thinking about it."

Dr. Abaid continues, "She felt that the appropriate course for her with respect to her ovarian cancer risk was to remove the ovaries."

Somaya welcomed her doctor's one-stop, holistic approach with a multidisciplinary team of experts.

Somaya adds, "So eating healthier, going go the gym, the yoga and meditation, there's bits and pieces of all that, that I do use in my daily life now."

She plans a double mastectomy in a few years to further reduce her cancer risk.

She continues, "Whenever I'm physically and mentally ready, then I'm ready to do the next step."

For now, she runs full speed ahead cheered on by a family that supports her decisions no matter how difficult they are.

The American Cancer Society says more than 23 thousand women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year and more than 266 thousand with invasive breast cancer.

If you have a family history of either one, have a frank and open conversation with your doctor about your risks and choices.