Health trends that hurt?

How much do you really know about how good or bad health trends are? Turns out some can actually hurt you.

Doctors are worried that more and more people are clinging to health fads that may actually be harmful to them.

The number of Americans who are gluten-free has tripled in the last decade. If you’re not allergic to it, toxicologist Amitava Dasgupta says avoiding could be harmful.

Amitava Dasgupta, Ph.D., Toxicologist, UT Health Science Center, Houston says, “if you don’t have a gluten allergy, there is no need to go for gluten-free food. Low gluten diets are linked to type-2 diabetes and heart disease as well as deficiencies in iron, folate, and fiber.”

Juicing can be dangerous too. Juices are packed with calories and sugar, with none of the fiber in whole fruit.

Research shows juicing ups the risk of high blood pressure and type-2 diabetes.

Amitava Dasgupta continues, “there is no scientific evidence that juice can cleanse the body from toxins.”

Doctors also worry about the rise of coconut oil, a saturated fat.

Jim Shoemaker, MD, Ph.D., Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University, says, “first of all, it’s a source of fat and calories that most people don’t need. It just makes you fat.”

It also causes a toxic reaction in the liver.

Doctor Jim Shoemaker says your body is actually programmed to defend against it.

“I think taking extra coconut oil is not a good idea,” continues Jim Shoemaker.

He doesn’t think vitamins and supplements are a good idea either.

Jim Shoemaker says, “I think people really might be exposing themselves to dangers by taking excess vitamins.”

Excess vitamins make proteins less soluble in cellular fluid, leading to protein aggregation.

“When the proteins aggregate or stick to each other or ‘misfold’, that causes diseases like Alzheimer’s and, interestingly, also diseases like type 2 diabetes,” continues Jim Shoemaker.

Unless you’re deficient in A-vitamin and your doctor prescribes it to you.

Jim Shoemaker says, “it’s probably not wise to take these extra supplements and vitamins.”

We spoke to several medical experts, and they all agreed that most people get plenty of vitamins and minerals from their diet and do not need to take supplements at all unless they have a true vitamin deficiency.