Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Some researchers believe some compounds in human breast milk could help treat diseases.

When Sharon Young heard scientists were collecting breast milk for health research, she was all in. She was breast-feeding her daughter at the time.

Sharon Young, Milk Donor Advocate said, “I wanted to learn more first and foremost scientifically, about Human Oligosaccharides for research in general. But I also wanted to contribute also as a mom.”

At the University of California-San Diego health sciences, researchers are working to isolate small amounts of Human Milk Oligosaccharides or HMO’s in donated breast milk.

Sara Moukarcel and Professor Lars Bode say the synthesized molecules will then be used to fight immune disorders, viral and bacterial pathogens, and chronic inflammation in animal and cell cultures.

Sara Moukarzel, PhD, Nutrition and Education Researcher, UC San Diego School of Medicine said, “We’re making a lot of parallels from infant nutrition up to adulthood and trying to find what ways where we can use the compounds to treat adult disorders.”

She foresees recreating the HMO’s in powder form in the lab, making it easy to take as a pill or in a drink.

Moukarzel said, “The scientific challenge is to identify which HMOs or sets of HMOs are appropriate for specific disease conditions Moukarzel says since the HMO’s are safe for babies, they should be safe for adults. That should shorten the human testing phase and get to the public sooner.

Moukarzel believes the HMO’s could be out of trials and available in about five years.

Some of the conditions they could treat include obesity, crohn’s disease, cardiovascular disease, even outbreaks of bacterial infections like norovirus.

