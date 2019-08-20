What to know about the measles vaccine

Some people can’t remember if they got the measles vaccine as a child.



As the outbreaks infect hundreds– people are lining up to get the measles vaccine.



As soon as Nobbi Nodell realized she didn’t remember having measles, she made an appointment to get the shot.

She says, “I like to take every vaccination that’s out there because I want to stay healthy.”



The CDC says measles is making a comeback because there are pockets of unvaccinated kids and adults. It’s very contagious, and people travel and can carry the virus with them.

Dr. John Lynch from UW Medicine says, “The reason those communities are under-vaccinated range from beliefs about harm, potential harm of vaccines to lack of access.”



The symptoms are high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. but doctor lynch says the more people who are infected, the higher the chance of bad cases.

Dr. Lynch says, “Those complications include very serious outcomes, including death, including serious brain infections, as well as complications like severe pneumonia, and even bad ear infections.”

Some people shouldn’t get any, including pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems or those who have had a severe allergic reaction to any part of the vaccine.

Dr. Lynch said it’s safe for adults to get a shot if, like Bobbi, they just want to be sure they’re protected. “

Dr. Lynch says the vaccine is safe and effective. A recent study of half a million people in Denmark and several other studies showed no connection between the vaccine and autism, which is some parents’ fear.