Hearing set for Tuesday before ban starts on flavored vaping

News
Posted: / Updated:

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — Judges in state and federal court have declined to stop Michigan’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes in the short term, although a hearing is in the works just hours before the policy takes effect.

Federal Judge Robert Jonker and Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens separately rejected requests for retraining orders Monday. But Stephens says she’ll hold a hearing Tuesday in Petoskey.

Mark Slis wants an injunction that would allow him and others to continue to sell flavored vaping products. He operates 906 Vapor in Houghton. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban starts Wednesday.

Whitmer accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. But Slis claims the emergency rules circumvented Michigan’s typical regulatory process.

Jonker says he’ll give the state 14 days to respond to a different lawsuit filed in federal court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Professional Development Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Professional Development Conference"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/1/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/1/2019"

Testosterone gel to help recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testosterone gel to help recovery"

Recreation Marijuana Establishments in the near future

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreation Marijuana Establishments in the near future"

Precious Metals September 30, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals September 30, 2019"

Stocks September 30, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks September 30, 2019"