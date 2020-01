NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Heikki Lunta Festival is coming back to Negaunee January 17, 18 and 19. The festival celebrates outdoor winter activities.

The event is put on by the Upper Peninsula Luge Club and the Marquette County Antique and Vintage Snowmobile Association.

Fred Anderson with the U.P. Luge Club spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what the festival is all about.

For more information on events being held throughout the weekend, click here.