MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The trial of former Menominee police officer Brian Helfert began Tuesday afternoon after a day and a half of jury selection.

The single charge in this trial follows the accusation of “dozens” of incidents of abuse against the then-minor began when the alleged victim was a freshman in high school around *2005. The alleged crimes happened both before and after the victim turned 16 years old, according to court records. The victim came forward to report the abuse in 2022.

This, after a plea deal struck between Helfert’s lawyer and the Menominee County Prosecutor was rejected by the court earlier this year. Since 2022, the 16 charges related to allegations from four separate accusers have narrowed to a single charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Second Degree.

Helfert previously served as a school resource officer before accusations came to light in 2019, eventually leading to him pleading guilty to child sex crime charges and being sentenced to six months behind bars.

*An earlier version of this article said the alleged the abuse began as early as 1994. That was when the victim was in 4th grade—and when he had met Helfert for the first time. The abuse allegedly started a decade later, when the victim was in high school.

