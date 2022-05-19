GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Forsyth Township Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Authorities say that 86-year-old Theresa Hough walked away from her home on Pearce Street in Gwinn around 4:30 pm on Thursday and was last seen around Larry’s Family Foods.

Hough has functional dementia and it is believed that she might be looking for a ride to Marquette. She was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt with a tan sweater, a black purse, and blue shoes. Officials say she has a prevalent twitch in her left eye.

If you have seen this woman or possibly gave her a ride, please call central dispatch at (906)475-9912.