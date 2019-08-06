Help local students get ready for back to school

MARQUETTE — Pens and pencils, notebooks, and backpacks. All necessary supplies to start the school year off on the right foot. But what about the families in our area that can’t afford the items on the school lists?

Stuff the Bus tries to take some of the burden off of parents and guardians during this expensive time of year by asking the community to donate supplies to be distributed to local students and schools.

“The old saying goes ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and that really is true. There’s just a great need in the community so everything is so welcome and so needed,” says DeeDee Larson, Organizer of Stuff the Bus.

It’s not just school supplies that are needed. It’s things like hand sanitizer, tissues, and cleaning wipes; items that teachers often have to pay for out of their own pockets.

Today was the last official day to help ‘stuff the bus’ but, in case you missed it, you can still donate.

“The bus will drive all of the supplies to the YMCA here in Marquette and it’ll take them the better part of a week to sort everything and get it to the proper schools or children at the schools,” explains Larson, “So if you have supplies that you want to drop off, the YMCA will still be happy to accept your donations.”