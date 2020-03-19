Hematite Power Packs ready to serve during school cancellations

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Students are nearing the end of the first of three weeks of mandated school closures by Governor Whitmer.

For students at Ishpeming Public Schools kids participating in the Hematite Power Packs program are still receiving them as they normally would. Every Thursday and Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. during this closure, packs can be picked up at Ishpeming Middle/High School, at the Pearl Street entrance.

“Just because the schools are closed, a lot of these students get meals at the school,” said volunteer Matthew Bloch. “So if the school is closed, they don’t get the meals in theory but now they’re able to take those meals. Normally the meals are for over the weekend to hold them over to the next school week so what we’re doing is we’re being here so they can have those meals through the weekend, just like a normal week.”

If you find yourself quarantined you can privately message their Facebook page about having the meals delivered.

If you’d like to help the cause, the best way to do so is through monetary donations which can be sent to 219 South Main Street in Ishpeming. Every week the organization creates 116 packs.