NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — A ribbon cutting was held last Friday for Hidden Gem Restorative. It is one of the latest businesses to join Negaunee’s transforming downtown district.

Located on Iron Street near Midtown Bakery and Campfire Coffee, the new shop offers a variety of massage, aromatherapy, and spa treatments. The business’s website also advertises more spiritual treatments, as well as wellness consultations with owner Kim Nixon Hainstock.

Hainstock has over two decades of experience as a healer, according to a press release from the company. She has been a state-certified massage therapist since 2014. Her training includes studying massage at the Institute of Natural Therapies, and 200 hours of yoga instruction at Northern Life Yoga.

On opening the new business Hainstock said in a release, “Finally, a street level practice with windows and signage in a supportive community with a healthy downtown district surrounded by other supportive business owners and establishments—It feels vibrant—and the creative possibilities are endless.”